Jennifer Garner Shoots Down More Pregnancy Speculation After Her Pumpkin Carving Confuses Fans

Jennifer Garner thought she was posting a wholesome pic of her quarantine-themed Halloween jack-o'-lantern but that's not what all of her fans assumed.

"When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…🎃🎃🎃," the 48-year-old captioned the shot of herself holding a carved pumpkin with tiny square windows and a large square door. Inside the pumpkin was another tiny smiling pumpkin.

The adorable quarantine gourd had some fans thinking the mother of three was announcing a new addition to her family.

"I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second 😭😂," one fan wrote.

Garner replied to the comment, writing, "@officialmelrose STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES 🙈🙈🙈. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, i just saw matching smiles 🙈🙈🙈"

This isn't the first time Garner has had to combat pregnancy rumors. Last month she replied to a commenter on one of her videos asking if she's pregnant.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be -- pregnant," the Alias star wrote. "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story."

Garner shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.