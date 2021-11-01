Jennifer Hudson Is Being Tested for Her Own Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is eyeing daytime TV. ET has learned that Warner Bros. TV, in association with Telepictures, has been testing the 40-year-old singer and actress as a talk show host for a possible daytime debut next year.

ET has reached out to Warner Bros. TV and Telepictures for comment.

Variety was the first to report that Hudson is pitching a new daytime talk show to be produced by the team from The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In fact, the outlet reported that Ellen executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly served as showrunners on Hudson’s test show, which was recently shot on the Ellen stage.

The outlet noted that Hudson's potential show would be an entirely new series, not a continuation of Ellen, though it'd be the production company's new flagship series when DeGeneres' long-running show comes to an end next year.

Deadline reported that Hudson's series is being pitched to the major station groups for a potential fall 2022 launch.

DeGeneres announced in May that her talk show's 19th season would be its last.

"It's going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time," DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me."

Shortly thereafter, NBCUniversal announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show will move into Ellen's time slot by fall 2022.