Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Quarantine Drinking Habits

Jennifer Lawrence is getting real about one aspect of her life under quarantine.

Lawrence's good friend, Amy Schumer, recently gave the 29-year-old actress an impromptu call during the third episode of her quarantine cooking show with her husband, chef Chris Fischer -- Amy Schumer Learns to Cook -- and asked her about her favorite wine. Lawrence said she just woke up, but was game to answer a few questions.

Schumer told Lawrence, "We're drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard. What kind of wine do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend."

Lawrence said she preferred Sauvignon blanc.

"I mean, if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts," she joked.

Schumer then recalled that Lawrence was more of a "red wine person."

"You like a nice red wine and earlier in the night," she said, before asking the Oscar-winning actress about how she drinks in quarantine.

"I'm trying to wait until 6 p.m., so I have, like, a preemptive beer at 5," Lawrence said.

Schumer later shared Lawrence's roast chicken recipe with shallot fried rice.

The Red Sparrow star has remained private since marrying art gallerist Cooke Maroney in October. In November, she did enjoy a night out with Schumer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge in New York City.

Lawrence has remained close with 38-year-old Schumer, whose wedding she attended in February 2018.

"It was beautiful," Lawrence told ET that month of the surprise nuptials that followed Schumer and Fischer's whirlwind romance. "It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole -- his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

