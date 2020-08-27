Jennifer Lopez Addresses Rumors That She and Alex Rodriguez Want to Buy the New York Mets

Jennifer Lopez isn't downplaying her interest in purchasing the New York Mets with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The 51-year-old singer appeared on The Corp, Rodriguez's podcast with Barstool Sports' Big Cat, and opened up about the possibility.

Rumors of the couple's interest in purchasing the Mets began in April, and picked up steam earlier this month when they were spotted touring the team's home stadium, Citi Field. If the couple was to purchase the team, it'd make Lopez the first female owner of a sports franchise.

"In this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing," Lopez said of potentially becoming the first woman to own a team. "I don’t have anything to report on that end right now. But I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity. It is important for women to have positions of power that they’ve earned, and deserve, and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So of course I am for it."

"Nothing to report," she added.

Though adding MLB owner to her resume is still in question, Lopez's life is plenty busy as is thanks to her acting and singing careers. She was able to display her talents in the latter category earlier this year when she took the stage with Shakira for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

"It is the biggest stage in the world. And leading up to it, I think I was more nervous than on the day," she admitted. "You know, for me, preparation meets the moment and I was so prepared that in the moment, I was just like ready to go, I was like a thoroughbred in the gates. It was just like, 'Please let me out of the gates, please let me go.'"

"But leading up to it was probably [one of] the most nerve-wracking... high-stress moments of my whole career. I could never have imagined it would be that stressful," Lopez continued. "I think it's because everybody understands the weight of it and the fact that it is 100 percent live and a thousand different things could go wrong... So it was pretty intense."

While she didn't feel many nerves herself on the day of the big game, Lopez was nervous for her daughter, Emme, who took the stage with her during the performance.

"When your kids are involved, you’re more worried about them than you are about yourself. And in that moment, putting her in the Super Bowl really worked for me because I’m watching her the whole time in the sound checks and in the rehearsals," she said. "But on the night, I remember she walked out with me and all I was doing was monitoring, like, 'Is she cool? Is she OK? Is she gonna be all right? Is she gonna freeze? Is she going to freak out?'"

"Once we got to the edge of the stage and I saw her so happy, so at ease, I was so proud," Lopez added. "And I was like, 'OK, now I can just concentrate on myself for a couple minutes and do my thing.'"

Though Lopez said she "didn't make any mistakes" during her Super Bowl performance, she did admit to always feeling like she "could do better," something that shocked Rodriguez.

"It was unbelievable," he said of her performance. "I’ve never seen you work harder... It was a stressful time. But you handled it, as usual, like a champ... She is always working. Even when she’s not working, she’s studying. She’s reading a book. She’s always self-improving. I’ve never been around someone whose work ethic matches her curiosity and is a lethal combination."

