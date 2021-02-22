Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Not Together on Twins' Birthday, Planning for a Later Celebration: Source

Jennifer Lopez is mom to two teens! The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her twins' 13th birthday. Lopez shares Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

In the sweet video, Lopez happily delivers the twins breakfast in bed along with their birthday cards.

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!! OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm," Lopez captioned the post. "Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since."

Lopez admitted that she's "feeling so many emotions" on the milestone day.

"So proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze [sic] time," she wrote. " To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever."

Lopez wasn't joined by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in the clip, as the pair isn't currently together, a source tells ET.

According to the source, Lopez and the kids are in the Dominican Republic for the filming of her latest flick, Shotgun Wedding, while Rodriguez is spending time in Miami. The pair is "doing great," the source notes.

"She is spending her twins' big 13th birthday out of town while Alex stays in Miami with his kids," the source says of Rodriguez's daughters, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16. "Alex had work to do, and Jen got some quality time with her kids."

"The couple plans to do something together for the twin's birthday when they are together again soon," the source adds.

Rodriguez celebrated the twins' 13th birthday with a post of his own, which included family pics and videos.

"Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!! I’m blessed to have both of you in my life and look forward to watching you both continue to grow and do amazing things! Keep reaching for the stars!" he wrote. "Love you both!"

In an interview with Allure earlier this month, Lopez opened up about how she, Rodriguez and their family made the best of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I started trying to do things together. We would play baseball outside or paint together," she said. "We never get to do stuff like that. I was trying to take advantage of the time."