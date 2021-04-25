Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Dinner Together Following Split

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making good on their promise to remain friends after ending their engagement.

ET has learned that Lopez and Rodriguez met for dinner on Friday night at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.

A source tells ET that the exes arrived separately and left separately, noting that "the dinner did not appear to be a romantic situation."

After a two-year engagement and four years of dating, the exes officially announced their split earlier this month in a joint statement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the former couple said at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Following the breakup, a source told ET that Lopez decided to end things with Rodriguez following "issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past."

But the former pair appear to be amicable as Lopez wished Rodriguez's daughter, Ella, a happy 13th birthday on social media following their split.

Reporting by Carolyn Greenspan.