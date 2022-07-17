Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

At long last, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have said, "I Do!" A source tells ET that the Marry Me actress and The Tender Bar star tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony over the weekend.

"Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well," the source shared.

The source said that the couple feels like they "relate to each other on another level" and are both "really there for each other."

"They feel like they are in the same place in life now and relate to each other on another level. Ben feels younger around Jen and like she brings out his best self. He loves that he doesn't have to try very hard and can just be himself. Jen loves being around Ben no matter what they are doing," the source continued.

Jennifer Lopez

The source also noted that Lopez thinks Affleck is an "incredible partner and father" and that the couple can't wait to continue making memories together and as a family.

While very few details on their nuptials are known at this time, a rep for the Las Vegas wedding destination, A Little White Chapel, confirmed to ET that Lopez and Affleck were married at A Little White Chapel Vegas.

TMZ was first to report the news, with the wedding coming just three months after Lopez announced Affleck popped the question -- for the second time in their relationship -- and asked her to marry him. Per Clark County's marriage records website, Affleck and Lopez obtained a marriage license in the Nevada county on Saturday, July 16. Also noted in the marriage license filing, it appears the pop star took on Affleck as her legal last name.

Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya, who runs the county's Marriage License Bureau, confirmed to ET that the couple did indeed obtain a marriage license Saturday, though she noted that their marriage certificate has not yet been filed.

"I can confirm that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obtained a married license last night, but their marriage certificate has not yet been filed. The license is valid up to one year," Goya shared.

The couple's Las Vegas wedding took place just over a year after they rekindled their romance in February 2021.

Back in April, Lopez announced the big news in her On the JLo newsletter. In a video, Lopez fights back tears and shows her stunning green ring, saying, "You're perfect." Lopez's sister, Lynda, shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So this happened. Love you @jlo #benaffleck."

In a follow-up newsletter, Lopez shared Affleck proposed to her "favorite place on earth" after the Armageddon star, out of nowhere, asked her to marry him.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," Lopez revealed. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES."

The Marry Me star also wrote in her newsletter that, "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

As for the engagement ring, Lopez also shared that it features her "lucky color" green.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," she wrote. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing free. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences. It says, 'let go' which at that moment in my life was something that I really needed to do. It has become one of my insights and philosophies…that anything you hold on to too tightly you will break. I love in this picture how the hand is wide open, and the bird is just sitting there… Not. Going. Anywhere. It's about trust. We have to trust that what is for us, will be for us, no matter what. Trust and love."

Affleck and Lopez previously got engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a memorable pink ring, but called it off in 2004. They remained on friendly terms before reconnecting romantically following her split from her ex, Alex Rodriguez. The two haven't been shy about showing PDA and became Instagram official in July 2021.

This is Lopez's fourth marriage. She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. She was then married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and then Marc Anthony from 2002-2004. Lopez and Anthony share twins, Max and Emme.

This is Affleck's second marriage. He was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They share three children -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.