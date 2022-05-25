Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Want to Get Married Soon,' Source Says

In a hurry to get down the aisle? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are excited to exchange vows -- preferably somewhere idyllic.

"Ben and Jen want to get married soon," a source tells ET. "They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding. They can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together forever, happily in love."

The source says that the pair is also "excited to unify their families even further."

Affleck is the father of three -- daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son Max -- from his marriage to Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The source tells ET that "the kids will be involved in their wedding" in some capacity.

As for their shared living space, the source tells ET that Lopez and Affleck "are still looking for a home and want one in a very exclusive, private neighborhood that has a ton of land with high-level security."

"They're excited to find a home and spend even more time together there than they already do," the source added.

Earlier this month, the 52-year-old singer and actress shared some never-before-seen snapshots of her and Affleck in her On the JLo newsletter. Lopez also wrote about her work-life balance, something that's become more of a focus to her in the wake of her engagement.

"It's super important for me, especially now, to prioritize my personal life and not just my work life. When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently," she wrote. "Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance."

"Now that I'm getting married, it's about my family first and foremost," Lopez added. "It’s about having enough time to be the woman, the mother, the partner and the person that I need to be for the important people in my life. It must be a very special project if it’s going to take time away from my family."

