Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Drop Steamy Music Video for New Songs 'Pa' Ti' and 'Lonely'

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma just took things to a whole new and steamy level! The 51-year-old entertainer and the Colombian heartthrob dropped their two-part collaboration, "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" on Thursday.

J.Lo kicks off the "Pa' Ti" portion by singing in Spanish while dressed in a white robe at a gorgeous mansion, with Maluma taking the next verses. The two are dressed to the nines, seen wearing expensive garbs in various locations. Lopez then becomes a major boss babe, doing a choreographed sequence with a number of male dancers.

As things heat up between the stars, they are then seen in bed and are awoken by the police. As viewers find out that Maluma was undercover and Lopez is taken into custody, the "Lonely" portion of the clip begins and continues the narrative with even more steamy scenes and more dancing from Lopez. The video ends with another major twist.

Charlie D’Amelio, Natasha Rodriguez and Nick Silva also made appearances in the visual.

The two co-star in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, set to be released on Valentine's Day weekend, Feb. 12, 2021. Directed by Kat Coiro, the film follows follows Lopez, a pop star, who, moments before marrying her rock star fiancé (played by Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Maluma previously dished to ET about his incredible experience on set with Lopez on Marry Me.

"It's been an amazing month, actually. I've been here in New York for two or three weeks shooting the movie with Jennifer," he said. "It's been such an amazing experience also working, doing music. I mean, we never stop.”



As for whether the pair may tour together, Lopez toyed with the possibility during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February.



"Maybe? The Marry Me Tour?” she said. “You know what? I could do that. But not this year. Not this year."

For more on the Latin superstars, see below.