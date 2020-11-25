Jennifer Lopez 'Can't Wait' for a New Generation to Learn About Selena Quintanilla

Jennifer Lopez is ready for a new generation to learn about the late, great Selena Quintanilla.

The 51-year-old performer first broke out portraying the Tejano legend in the 1997 biopic. Now she's ready to have the world meet the new Selena as Christian Serratos takes over her iconic role in the upcoming Netflix show, Selena: The Series.

"Guys, I don't know if you've heard about this new Selena series on Netflix," J.Lo says in a clip posted this week. "Playing Selena was kind of a landmark moment in my career. And I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it."

"It's a great way for this generation to get to know Selena. I love Selena, she was such a big part of my life and my career. And I can't wait to see it!" she adds.

Earlier this year, Lopez celebrated the 23-year-old anniversary of her hit film, Selena. She shared a video of herself reflecting on her time on set and the importance of honoring Selena's legacy.

"I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing," Lopez wrote on social media. "Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life."

Executive produced by Quintanilla’s father, Abraham, and sister, Suzette, the highly anticipated Netflix autobiographical series follows the star’s rise from a small town in Texas to topping the Spanish-language music charts and crossing over into the American music market, prior to her death in 1995. The show's cast also includes Seidy Lopez, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemi Gonzalez, and Desperate Housewives star Ricardo Chavira.

"I felt so much pressure to be and bring Selena back to the screen," Serratos confessed to ET during a set visit. "I know what an important role this is and I know how important it is for all her fans and her family, so I definitely worked really hard to try and be as honestly Selena as I could."

For more on what to expect from the news series, watch below. Selena: The Series debuts on Netflix on Dec. 4.