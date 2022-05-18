Jennifer Lopez 'Halftime' Trailer Shows Star's Battle With Fame Ahead of Epic Super Bowl Performance

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an inside look at her life and career -- ahead of one of the biggest live performances in history. On Wednesday, Netflix shared the first trailer for Halftime: Jennifer Lopez, an upcoming documentary that follows the superstar as she reflects on personal and professional milestones and figures out how to navigate the next steps of her career, all while she prepares to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

"My whole life I've been battling to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously," Lopez says in the trailer, as she's seen coping with her Hustlers Oscar snub and the grueling planning and rehearsals for her halftime show with Shakira.

"I'm trying to give you something with substance," she demands in one clip. "Not just us out there, shaking our f**king a**es. I want something real!"

The trailer also shows how the media has portrayed Lopez throughout the years -- from awkward interview questions about her infamous butt to accusations that she's a "serial bride" amid her multiple engagements. While there is no mention of Lopez's most recent ex, Alex Rodriguez, to whom she was engaged at the time, her current fiancé, Ben Affleck, did sit down for the doc, marveling in one clip about the way Lopez handles the demands of her career.

"I said to her once, 'Doesn't this bother you?' And she said, 'I expected this,'" he remarks.

Watch the trailer below:

Of her own journey toward positive self-esteem, Lopez says simply, "I had to really figure out who I was, and believe in that. And not believe anything else."

Halftime: Jennifer Lopez, directed by Amanda Micheli, will kick off the 2022 Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, June 8, debuting at the United Palace in Washington Heights, Manhattan, before being made widely available to Netflix viewers on Tuesday, June 14.