Jennifer Lopez Is 'Heartbroken' Over Her and Alex Rodriguez's Wedding Being Delayed

Jennifer Lopez is profoundly disappointed over the postponement of her wedding to Alex Rodriguez. The 50-year-old World of Dance judge appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Today show, and opened up to co-host Hoda Kotb about putting off her nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan," she said. "So we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be."

As for when she and Rodriguez will be able to have their ceremony, Lopez remarked that "nobody knows" how long social distancing guidelines will continue.

"There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out," she said. "It's disappointing on one level. After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now."

"But at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year," Lopez continued. "But everything's kind of on hold right now."

When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Rodriguez amid quarantine, the former MLB star said he and his fiancée will have to be "very fluid" and "think very proactively" when it comes to rescheduling their big day. Though the inability to plan much about their nuptials is challenging, Lopez also told ET's Keltie Knight that there are a few things she's already starting to plot.

"I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort," she said of her and Rodriguez's first dance.

