Jennifer Lopez Looks Gorgeous in Makeup-Free Selfie

Jennifer Lopez doesn't age! At 51, the entertainer continues to look better than ever -- and her latest selfie proves it. The "If You Had My Love" singer shared a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie on Saturday. In the pic, J.Lo dons a white, fluffy robe white sitting outside.

"Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace," the super star greeted her 127 million Instagram followers. Her fans couldn't help but praise Jenny From the Block for her stunning complexion, leaving positive comments and liking the snap.

Just the day before, Lopez was relaxing as she enjoyed "Lazy summer daysies," she wrote in another post.

Last week, Lopez was showered with love from her family, fiancé Alex Rodriguez and fans on her birthday. After receiving a romantic birthday post from the former New York Yankee, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their sweet messages.

"Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different," she wrote, adding that what's still the same is the love that she feels from everyone. "Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!! ❤️✨"

Lopez and Rodriguez's family, meanwhile, have been enjoying their time together amid quarantine. This week, the couple showed off their dance moves with Rodriguez's 12-year-old daughter Ella and Lopez's 12-year-old daughter Emme. Family friend Nick Silva, a pro baseball pitcher, also joined in on the fun.

In clips posted by Lopez, Ella took on the role of DJ as she started up an early-2000s hip-hop medley.

See the family fun clip, below.