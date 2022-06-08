Jennifer Lopez Reflects On 'Beautiful' Full-Circle Moment With Fiancé Ben Affleck (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez is just getting started! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Lopez at the premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime, which helped kick off the Tribeca Film Festival Wednesday night, about the "beautiful moment" she's having with her fiancé, Ben Affleck and what the special film means to her.

"It's really surreal to be here. Being from New York, at the Tribeca Festival," Lopez said about having her doc premiere in her hometown. "I’m anxious to see the movie. I haven’t seen the finished project. I’m nervous, but I'm excited, and I wouldn't want to do it any other place, but here. So, here we are."

While Halftime follows the superstar as she reflects on personal and professional milestones and figures out how to navigate the next steps of her career, all while she preparing to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, the 52-year-old singer-actress said it's more than marking the halfway point, in fact, it's just the start.

"It’s halftime!" Lopez exclaimed. "I keep saying that. It's so funny, we were talking about this today, 'Champions are made in the 3rd and 4th quarter. That’s when you win!' I feel like there’s a lot left for me. So, I'm very excited about it."

"I do think it's just halftime," she added.

Lopez hit the carpet Wednesday in a stunning black Tom Ford gown, that featured mesh cutouts throughout. Pairing the look with glittery Lorraine Schwartz jewels, the Marry Me actress was glowing, but her look wasn't the only beautiful part of the night.

Lopez told ET that she's basking in the full-circle moment that is her rekindled relationship with Affleck.

"It's a beautiful moment," she gushed.

While Lopez was tight-lipped on wedding planning, a source told ET that pair, who got engaged in April, "want to get married soon,"

"They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding,” the source said. “They can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together forever, happily in love." The source also added that the couple is “excited to unify their families further.”

Get ready for the film's debut by watching the trailer below:

Halftime starts streaming on Netflix June 14.