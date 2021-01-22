Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Past Relationships and What She Learned in Therapy

Jennifer Lopez is taking a moment to reflect.

The 51-year-old entertainer opened up about what she learned early on while in therapy and finding her purpose during a chat with Jay Shetty for the debut episode of Coach Conversations. Titled "What's Your Calling?" the two touched on the importance of loving oneself to be able to live your life to the fullest.

"I remember when I was going through therapy, in the beginning, kind of in my late 30s, and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself," JLo recalls. "And I was like, 'I love myself.' But obviously I was doing all these things, like my personal relationships didn't seem like I was loving myself."

"I didn't even understand the concept of it," she adds. "It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."

Now at the height of her career, Lopez admits that there were moments when she knew she wasn't the best dancer or performer, but always gave it her all and never gave up.

Lopez continues to have big goals and plans for herself, sharing that her mantra for 2021 is "dream on."

"My dream is that together, this year, we can make a more unified, more loving, more accepting, more understanding world," she shares. "I always want to inspire, inspire different things in people ... and in these times, where all of us can feel lost, I want to give people some hope and some direction."

With that, the Hustlers star knows what her calling is and what she can give to the world.

"My calling is to empower, inspire and entertain," she relays. "Those are the things that I do and in entertaining, I hope I'm always empowering and inspiring people to be the best in whatever they want to do."

As for helping others find their purpose, she acknowledges that "there's a lot of pressure around [finding your purpose]." "And the most important thing is you have to listen to yourself, and the words that you tell yourself," she affirms. "What you say and what you think -- and I tell this to my kids all the time -- becomes your reality."

Earlier this week, Lopez was part of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration in Washington, D.C. The Bronx native paid tribute to the Latinx community while performing "This Land Is Your Land."

Watch below to relive that and more historic moments from Inauguration Day.