Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Intimate Place Ben Affleck Proposed

Jennifer Lopez couldn't have had a more romantic proposal from Ben Affleck, who got down on one knee and popped the question at the singer's "favorite place on earth."

The 52-year-old singer and actress revealed in her On The JLo newsletter that last weekend her "biggest dream" came true when the Armageddon star, out of nowhere, asked her to marry him.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," Lopez revealed. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES."

The Marry Me star also wrote in her newsletter that, "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

She also reiterated that "green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be," followed by a shamrock, diamond ring and green heart emoji. Lopez also posted a video on her website in which she looks into the camera and shares similar details she wrote in her newsletter. But, at one point near the end of the video, she looks up and whispers, "I love you," presumably looking at Affleck, who appears to be heard on video responding, "I love you too." A giddy Lopez then shows off the massive green diamond ring before belting a line from The Dixie Cups' "Chapel of Love." The newsletter also included photos of Lopez showing off the ring and a photo from when he appeared in her 2002 "Jenny From the Block" music video.

A source tells ET that the newly engaged couple "are so happy and Jen really can't stop smiling." The source also said Lopez "is glowing" and "she absolutely loves the ring."

"She had tears in her eyes when he popped the question," the source tells ET. "The kids all are very excited and have been telling her how pretty and huge the ring is. Ben had been telling his friends he was going to propose for a while, so no one was surprised. They were expecting it any day, and actually thought it was going to happen before it did. Jen definitely wants a wedding and wants to share the moment in a bigger way. She loves the idea of marrying the love of her life and then partying after with their family and friends. She feels like everything is falling into place and can't wait to get married next. Jen is just in a really good place and Ben is too. Jen's family is so thrilled Ben is about to become part of their family."

A source had also told ET that the couple is "over the moon about their engagement."

"They feel like they are living their dream life," the source said. "Ben always knew he wanted to marry Jen and they are so excited and happy."

Affleck and Lopez previously got engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a memorable pink ring, but they called it off in 2004. They rekindled their romance in February 2021, after Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez.