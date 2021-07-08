Jennifer Lopez Says Goodbye to an Old Love in New 'Cambia El Paso' Music Video: Watch!

Jennifer Lopez is saying goodbye to an old flame.

Days after releasing the song "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, the duo dropped the beachy and telling music video on Thursday night. Directed by Jessy Terrero, the visual begins with J.Lo fighting with a guy and leaving him behind, as she sings that her life is better without him. The guy follows her, but she continues to walk away before she flips him off.

Of course it wouldn't be a Lopez music video without a dance sequence. The singer, rocking short shorts, an open button-up and a bejeweled bra, is seen showing off her moves while she struts the streets. She then makes her way to the ocean, feeling liberated as she enjoys the sun and the waves.

The song is very personal to Lopez, who in April called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

"It is about change and it is about taking a step. And it's like, at once I just advance, just take one step. It doesn't matter. Right. Left. Whatever. Take a step. When things don't feel right. When you need to change, 'Cambia El Paso,' that's it," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "That's all you have to do. And for me, it resonated, it resonated right now. So it was a great thing."



The lyrics include "Ahora le toca ella … tomarse la botella … y salirse a divertir," which translates to, "Now it's her turn, she takes the bottle and goes out to have fun."

Lopez is now romantically involved with Ben Affleck, and in that same interview with Lowe, she expressed, "I've never been better." She also stressed that she appreciates her fans' concerns and well wishes, and wants to assure everyone that she's A-OK.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," Lopez shared. "I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again... that is where I'm at."

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck spent the 4th of July weekend together, going to Universal Studios in Los Angeles and taking their love to the Hamptons. See more of the two in the video below.