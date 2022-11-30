Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants a 'Gigli' Sequel With Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wants a second chance at her on-screen romance with Ben Affleck! During Vogue’s "73 Questions" series, the 53-year-old triple threat is asked which of her movies she thinks deserves a sequel.

"Gigli," she tells Vogue’s off-camera interviewer.

The 2003 movie -- which saw Affleck and Lopez starring on-screen together as a pair of gangsters who fall for each other -- did not succeed in the box office. Shortly after the film’s release, the couple ended their relationship.

Following up, the interviewer asks the "On the Floor" singer the one person who makes her laugh the most in-between takes on set, to which she replies, "My husband, Ben."

The 50-year-old actor and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, and said their "I dos" this year during two separate wedding ceremonies, this year.

Just last week, Lopez revealed that she’s releasing her ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now. The forthcoming record will be a follow-up to her 2002 album, This is Me … Then. When asked about her favorite song on the 2002 album -- which just turned 20 -- it’s no surprise that it’s the track dedicated to Affleck.

"Dear Ben," she admits.

Lopez’s latest album includes a song titled "Dear Ben pt. II," and she alludes to her and her husband’s Las Vegas wedding ceremony with the track "Midnight Trip to Vegas."

When speaking about her latest album, Lopez reveals her inspiration behind the name.

"The same way This is Me .. Then captured a moment in time, a very special moment in time, this album also did the same thing, captured a very special moment in time,” she tells Vogue. "So, this is me, now."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on set of 'Gigli.' Getty Images

Affleck wasn’t the only subject discussed during her interview with the fashion magazine. The Bronx native reveals her go-to bodega order is "ham and cheese on a roll with an orange drink and small bag of chips." And when asked to pick one word to describe her home city, she answers, "Cool."

Lopez also opens up about the two other loves of her life -- her and ex Marc Anthony's 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme -- and reveals the most rewarding thing about parenting is what "they wind up teaching you."

As for the most intimidating thing about her kids, she admits, "The teenage years."