Jennifer Lopez Sets Her Intentions for 2022, Including to 'Be the Best Partner' to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her goals for 2022. The 52-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday to share her intentions for the new year, and one of them has to do with her beau, Ben Affleck.

In a pre-workout video, Lopez said she's "just thinking about being really mindful about what I want my life to be. Knowing that my thoughts create my life, and keeping those really positive, so I can grow and be my best this year."

Lopez noted that she wants to be "better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally" in 2022, in an effort to "be the best mother I can be, partner I can be. Be the best friend I can be, the daughter, sister, boss, person I can be."

Lopez, who shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, ended her video by encouraging her followers to leave their own intentions and goals in the comments section.

It's not just Lopez that's working on herself in 2022. A source tells ET that the triple-threat helps make Affleck "a better person and motivates him to work hard."

"Jen is so supportive and is always pumping him up and saying how talented he is. [Ben] has been working out as well and feels great," the source said. "He has always been funny, creative, smart and caring, but the difference lately is he is always smiling and happy."

"You can tell he just is so positive and appreciative of how great things are going right now," the source added of the relationship, which the pair rekindled last year after a failed early aughts engagement. "It took him ups and downs to get to this place. He loves Jennifer and says she makes him a better person and motivates him to work hard. He wants to take care of her, even though she doesn't need him to. That is just the type of guy he is."