Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix Doc About Her Super Bowl Halftime Show to Open Tribeca Festival

The life and career of Jennifer Lopez will kick off the 2022 Tribeca Festival with the world premiere Halftime, an upcoming Netflix documentary that follows the superstar as she reflects on personal and professional milestones and figures out how to navigate the second-half of her career as she prepares to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

The film directed by Amanda Micheli will debut on Wednesday, June 8 at the the United Palace in Washington Heights, Manhattan, before being made widely available to Netflix viewers on Tuesday, June 14.

“It's just the beginning,” Lopez shared on Twitter while announcing the film’s debut.

“The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival – a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We’re thrilled to open with Halftime, an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show,” says Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal.

“Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of J. Lo’s Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx,” she continued.

“Powerful storytelling – whether in music, film, or games – encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. Halftime, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that,” says Tribeca Festival Co-Founder Robert De Niro. “The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”