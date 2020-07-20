Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Available Now -- Shop Before They Sell Out

The stylish face mask is from the brand Katie May and is aptly named the Disco Ball Face Mask. The face mask is fit for the glamorous star, and it's currently available for preorder on Revolve for $26, estimated to be delivered on July 20. The fitted, double-layered, non-medical grade mask is decked out in white sequins on the exterior, while the interior has a soft, comfortable lining. It also features two adjustable ear loop straps. This face mask is sure to sell out so make sure that if you want one you order it now!