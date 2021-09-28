Jenny McCarthy Talks Renewing Her Vows With Donnie Wahlberg at Their Romantic Lake House (Exclusive)

No trouble in paradise. Jenny McCarthy says she and husband Donnie Wahlberg are as in love as ever.

The Masked Singer star joined Rachael Ray, and opened up about her adoring husband and their new lake house.

Speaking with Ray via video chat, McCarthy, 48, fawned over her 52-year-old hubby, as the show put up a recent Instagram pic of Wahlberg showing off his impressive abs.

"He's like another type of a human being," McCarthy marveled. "I'm here like taping pieces of my body back together!"

"We just celebrated our 7-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years," she added excitedly. "Which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year. Everything's still really exciting."

"We still facetime-sleep together every night that we're not together," she continued, referring to Wahlberg's production schedule on Blue Bloods and her own schedule on The Masked Singer. "We're just lucky in love."

The couple also recently bough a lake house not too far from where they live, and McCarthy explained how the remoteness of the lake house is what appeals to the most.

"It's literally in the middle of nowhere... [and] we have the lake to ourselves," she said. "We drink on the lake, we fish on the lake. We just renewed our vows on the lake."

The pair renewed their vows in celebration of their 7th anniversary on Aug 31, and Wahlberg celebrated the grand occasion on Instagram with a slideshow of photos and a heartfelt message of love.

"#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed," he wrote. "Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you."

McCarthy also reflected on her 19-year-old son Evan -- whom she shares with ex-husband John Asher --- who graduated from high school in May, and is now in college studying videography.

"He's keeping it in the family," McCarthy said of his choice of educational focus. "He's a natural, of course."

"And, he's got a girlfriend that he's in love with," McCarthy added with a smile.

Watch McCarthy's full chat on Wednesday's Rachael Ray Show. Check here for local listings.