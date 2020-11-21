Jeremih Transferred Out of ICU Amid Continued Recovery from COVID-19 Complications

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement said, in part. "Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."



"The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes daily prayers to God and a great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through," the statement concluded. "He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery."