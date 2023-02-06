Jeremy Renner Shares Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is getting back into fighting shape. On Sunday, the Marvel actor gave his followers an inside look at his continued recovery, one month after a snowplow accident left him in critical condition.

"Physical therapy Sunday," the 52-year-old actor wrote over a picture of exercise equipment posted on his Instagram Story.

Renner’s update follows his Jan. 21 post, where he shared that he had returned home from the hospital and was undergoing physical therapy.

Jeremy Renner / Instagram

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️," the Mayor of Kingstown star wrote. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

In the accompanying photo, Renner lies in bed as a physical therapist works on his right leg. The update was shared less than a week after the actor returned home from the hospital.

On New Year’s Day, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. According to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, obtained by ET, Renner towed his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow. In the process, the snowcat began to move, and Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt.

"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the report read, per CNN. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." According to CNN, citing the report, Renner attempted to access the snow groomer's cab by climbing onto the moving track, but was "immediately pulled under the left side track."

"The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report stated, per CNN. "He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

As a result, Renner suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. Renner was in the hospital for 14 days. During his time, the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday by sharing an update with his fans.