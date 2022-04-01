Jerrod Carmichael Comes Out as Gay in New Stand-Up Special

Jerrod Carmichael is coming out as gay in his new HBO special, Rothaniel.

According to Variety, the 34-year-old comedian makes the personal declaration after telling a story about realizing his father had been cheating on his mother for years. He later looks out at the audience and says, "After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret. One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I'm gay."

The outlet reports that, following a long silence, the audience started clapping, much to Carmichael's relief.

"I'm accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it," said the comedian, who taped the special in February in New York City. "I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I'd never, ever come out. At many points I thought I'd rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people's perception of me. I can't control that."

Carmichael, who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Gunna, had previously talked about his sexual experiences with men in his 2019 HBO special, Home Video. In that special, Carmichael shared that he'd "hooked up with dudes before," something he said he had discussed with his mother. In his latest stand-up special, Carmichael admits his relationship with his mom has been uneasy since he came out to her.

"As much as she believes in God, I believe in personal growth and feeling free," Carmichael says in Rothaniel. "And I do feel freer."

According to Variety, the special touches on the comedian's family history and his coming out process. His stand-up special premieres Friday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.