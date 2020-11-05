Jerry Stiller's 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' Co-Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Comedy Legend

The casts of Seinfeld and The King of Queens are paying tribute to their beloved co-star, Jerry Stiller, who died from natural causes at the age of 92.

Leah Remini, who played Jerry's on-screen daughter on The King of Queens, said that she was "lucky enough" to work with him for nine years, "but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather."

"I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together," she wrote on Instagram, referencing his wife, Anne Meara, who died in 2015. "I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben."

"One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth," Kevin James, who played Jerry's on-screen son-in-law on the popular sitcom, added in his own post. "Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace."

See more heartwarming tributes from Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more below:

Jerry's son, actor Ben Stiller, confirmed the tragic news on Monday that his father had died.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben tweeted. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years."

"He will be greatly missed," he added. "Love you Dad."