'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly D Ditches Signature Hairstyle: See His Unrecognizable Blonde Look!

DJ Pauly D decided to find out if blondes really do have more fun! The 40-year-old Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to show off his new blonde 'do, gelled back in his signature hairstyle. 

"Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode......," he captioned a selfie, referencing the blonde Saiyan from the anime cartoon Dragon Ball Z

He also posted a series of photos of himself with the new lighter locks, sitting on top of his motorcycle. 

"Just Trying To See If True That Blondes Have More Fun.../// 🤔," he captioned the shots. 

His co-star, JWoww, commented, "😂😂😂😂😂"

Pauly D kept his goatee and mustache his original black color. 

