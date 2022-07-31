'Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2

Looks like there's another "Situation" on the way! Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, announced they are expecting their second child.

Taking to Instagram to share the news Sunday, the reality star wrote, "We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way. January 2023. God is Good."

The photo features Mike, Lauren and their first child, Romeo Reign, who they welcomed to the family in May 2021.

Mike and Lauren, who are college sweethearts, got married in 2018. The Situation's Jersey Shore castmates -- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino -- were all in attendance to celebrate their nuptials.

The couple has also been open about the obstacles they faced on the road to building a family. In November 2019, Lauren suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage after the couple was eager to start a family following Mike's release from prison the September prior.

"It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing," Lauren emotionally shared at the time during an appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke. "It was hard. It was really difficult."

The two later talked to ET about the experience and said they were still trying for kids. "We had no experience in dealing with this particular situation," Sorrentino shared at the time. "We kind of relied on our faith and we looked at each other for support, and I said, 'Honey, we've been through some rough situations in life -- prison, addiction. What did we do?' And pretty much what we did was we picked ourselves up, we dusted ourselves off, and went right back to the basics."

"We're going to keep trying," he continued. "We can't wait until that happens, and we're very excited to start that chapter, and we're moving forward."