Jessa Duggar Seewald and Husband Ben Speak Out About Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict

Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald are speaking out after Josh Duggar's guilty verdict.

Josh was found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday. In a joint statement, posted on Ben's Twitter, the couple wrote that they are "grieved beyond words" for the victims and that their hearts break for Josh's family amid the situation.

"From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led," the statement reads. "We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils. Our hearts break for Josh's family and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring."

Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 per count. He will be sentenced four months from now.

Since the verdict, a number of Duggar family members have spoken out. Josh and Jessa's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, wrote that the "entire ordeal has been very grievous."

"Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM," the statement continued in part, with them noting that in the days ahead they "will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support."

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard, shared their sentiments on their website, writing in part, "Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation. We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse."

Meanwhile, in other Duggar news, Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas.

According to multiple reports, the 31-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting star received the charge on Sept. 9 and has pleaded not guilty. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022. There is no information surrounding what prompted the charge.

For more on Josh's verdict, see below.