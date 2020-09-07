Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome First Child Together

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, are officially parents!

The couple has welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, Ferguson's rep confirmed to ET on Thursday. The Modern Family star and his longtime love named their bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Ferguson, 44, and Mikita, 34, have been married since 2013. Ferguson announced they were expecting a baby together in January during his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"I'm very excited," he said of the big news. "I'm 44 now, I'm like, let's get this show going, tick tock."

In February, Ferguson and Mikita celebrated their baby shower with a few of Ferguson's Modern Family co-stars like Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland in attendance.

Back in 2017, ET spoke with Ferguson on the set of Modern Family, and he said that he and his husband definitely wanted to be parents one day.

"But Justin and I are very excited to become dads in the near future," he said at the time. "We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years."

In March, Ferguson talked to ET about preparing for fatherhood while also preparing for the opening of his Broadway play Take Me Out, which was put on hold after theaters were closed days later due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I mean, I'm a preparer. I'm a control freak," he said. "So, I know that fatherhood is something you can't control and you can't prepare for. Yes, I can buy a crib and you know, a diaper changing station. But beyond that, I sort of just have to wait and see."

At the time, he said preparing for the show was a way from thinking too much about the coming baby.

"It's nice that I have something that I can control," he said. "I know I need to learn my lines for this, learn my blocking, create a character. So it's been a nice distraction."