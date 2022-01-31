Jessica Biel Wishes '80s Baby' Justin Timberlake a Happy Birthday With This Must-See Photo

Jessica Biel is paying tribute to her husband, Justin Timberlake, with a hilarious photo on his special day. Timberlake turned 41 years old on Monday, and the 39-year-old actress Instagrammed a cute picture of the two dressed in '80s fashion.

In the photo, the two beam as they wrap their arms around one another on a beach. Timberlake rocks a pair of brightly colored shorts, a pink flamingo shirt and a tie-dye bandana, as Biel is similarly festive in a pink high-cut bathing suit and lacy black shorts and a bra top over it.

"Happy birthday, 80s baby 💚," Biel captioned the photo.

Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012. They'll celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary in October. Last month, she posted rare family photos, which included their two sons, 6-year-old son Silas and 1-year-old Phineas.

Biel and Timberlake have largely kept their children out of the spotlight. In September, she did talk about becoming a mother of two and struggling to raise a newborn all over again during her appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna. She also shared that Silas was an amazing big brother to Phineas.

"He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that's really cute," she said. "He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother's doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He's so sweet, and he's just a lovely guy. We're pretty lucky. They're sweet boys."