Jessica Simpson Enjoys 'Romantic, Sexy' Getaway With 'Forever Lover' Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is lucky in love and she wants everyone to know it. The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday night to reflect on a beautiful vacation she recently took with husband Eric Johnson -- and to show off a stunning photo of herself!

"The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht," Simpson captioned a photo of herself wearing a black cut-out swimsuit, high heels, and matching sunglasses while standing on the beach with the sun setting behind her.

"Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure," she added. "Adios Cabo San Lucas 🏝☀️🌊💋🤍"

Simpson's romantic getaway with Johnson -- whom she wed in 2014 -- comes just over a month after the pair took a family vacation with their kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, over the Fourth of July. The trip happened to come just ahead of Simpson's 42nd birthday, which was a reflective one for her.

"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades," Simpson captioned a photo of herself. "Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."

The Dukes of Hazzard actress has been embracing her fit figure since revealing in April that she had "gained and lost 100lbs three times."

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" she captioned a selfie in which she was wearing a pink, two-piece swimsuit. "Hard work Determination Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

Later that month, Simpson opened up on The Real about her weight loss journey, saying it took three years -- and a lot of hard work.

"I call it determined patience. I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible," she explained. "So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."

Simpson has been vocal about her personal journey to gaining a healthy body image, telling ET in March 2021 she has to rid herself "of measuring up to what weight I should be because I've had so many people tell me what weight I need to be."

"I think it's really about how you feel," she added. "But if you're in the process, it's about sticking with it. It doesn't happen overnight. You have to be patient with yourself, you have to be kind to yourself, you have to love yourself, flaws and all."