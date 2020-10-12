Jessica Simpson Signs Deal for Unscripted Series Featuring Her Family

Jessica Simpson's life is heading to TV! The 40-year-old singer signed a multi-media rights deal with Amazon Studios this week, an agreement that includes both an unscripted and a scripted series based off of her memoir, Open Book, as well as two new original essays to be published through Amazon Original Stories.

A source close to the deal tells ET that both of the TV projects are already in development.

As for the unscripted series, the source says that it will begin shooting next year, adding that fans can expect that Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, and three kids -- Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1 -- will be included on some level.

In a press release on Wednesday, the network said that the multi-part docuseries will include vivid and intimate, never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade. ET's source notes that Simpson shared 300 hours of personal footage for the project.

Additionally, Amazon Studios teased that the show will explore the highs and lows of Simpson’s life, including her singing career, her journey to sobriety, starting a family, the rise of creating a billion-dollar business, and finding her voice.

Simspon, who will serve as an executive producer on the unscripted series, said she's "humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen."

"I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me," she said. "From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal."

"I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book -- to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger," she added.

In Open Book, released in February 2020, Simpson tells stories from the time of her childhood up to present day. She claims that she was a victim of sexual assault as a child, opens up about her body positivity struggles, takes fans inside her sobriety journey, and gets real about her past, high-profile relationships.

