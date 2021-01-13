Jessica Szohr Welcomes Daughter With Boyfriend Brad Richardson

Jessica Szohr has given birth to a baby girl! The Gossip Girl star announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old actress shared a black-and-white close-up of her daughter's hands, revealing that she and her boyfriend, professional hockey player Brad Richardson, have decided to name their baby girl Bowie. This is her first child and Richardson's second. He is also a dad to his daughter, Lexi, from a previous relationship.

Szohr captioned the photo, "Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21. Bowie Ella Richardson :)"

"This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," she continued. "To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special :)."

Szohr and 35-year-old Richardson went public with their relationship in March and she announced she was pregnant in September.

