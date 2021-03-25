Jessica Walter's 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' Co-Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Actress

Jessica Walter's Arrested Development family is paying tribute to her as only they can. On Wednesday, the actress died in her sleep at her home in New York City, ET confirms. She was 80.

Not long after news broke of her passing, Walter's co-stars took to social media to share their memories and to honor her. One of Walter's most beloved roles, respectively, was that of matriarch Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development, a show she starred in for all five seasons.

Portia de Rossi, who portrayed Lucille's adopted daughter Lindsay Bluth Fünke, posted a photo of the two, writing, "Jess...Gangee...my pal, my TV mom...I adored you. xxx #jessicawalter #arresteddevelopment."

David Cross, who played Walter's son-in-law, Tobias Fünke, on the show, was one of the first to post, tweeting, "I just heard the sh**ty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters."

Alia Shawkat, who played Cross' daughter, Maeby Fünke, and Walter's granddaughter, simply shared a black-and-white photo of Walter as a young woman. "💔love you Gangie #jessicawalters," she captioned the image.

Tony Hale, who portrayed Walter's son, Buster Bluth, shared a selfie of his onscreen mom, along with a heartfelt message. "She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth," he wrote.

Jason Bateman, who played Walter's other son, Michael Bluth, tweeted, "R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family."

Henry Winkler, who played Barry Zuckerkorn on the series, tweeted, "OH NO ...We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row ."

In addition to Arrested Development, Walter will be remembered for her most recent role as Mallory Archer on Archer, which was renewed for season 12 and is expected to premiere this year.

H. Jon Benjamin, who portrays Sterling Archer on the comedy show, honored his co-star, tweeting, "Jessica Walter was an unparalleled talent. So funny. So insanely good in everything she was in. Wonderful to be around. I will miss her."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrays Agent Bruchstein on the animated series, also posted a tribute to Walter, writing, "Raise a glass today and toast #jessicawalters for Malory and the great array of work she did with her original blend of power and beauty!"

Meanwhile, Aisha Tyler, who plays Lana Kane on Archer, tweeted some photos of her and the late actress, writing, "Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support. And so insanely funny. She was the brilliant center of our @archerfxx universe. Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you."

The actress' famous fans have also been paying tribute, including Viola Davis and Maren Morris.

"Oh man!! I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always consistently excellent. Rest well," Davis posted to Instagram.

RIP Jessica Walter. One of the funniest lines still ever delivered is:



Michael: Get rid of the Seaward.



Lucille: I’ll leave when I’m good and ready.



😂😭 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 25, 2021

Instagram

"I'll be at the hospital bar."

"Mom there is no hospital bar."

"That's why people hate hospitals."



RIP. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 25, 2021

Walter is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman and grandson Micah Heymann.