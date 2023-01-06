Jessie J Is Pregnant After Suffering Miscarriage: 'I Am So Happy and Terrified to Finally Share This'

Just six days into 2023 and Jessie J's already celebrating an incredible year. The "Domino" singer on Friday announced she's pregnant!

The 34-year-old songstress took to Instagram and shared a video that was interspersed with footage of her pregnancy test, a couple of sonogram images and Jessie cradling her growing baby bump. The video, set to her song, "Sunflower," is an emotional one, which also includes a sonogram photo of the baby's feet and video of the baby's face.

She captioned the post, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me 🫂 Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️."

Jessie J's fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, including from Kelly Rowland, who wrote, "AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!"

The happy news comes a little over a year after Jessie J shared that she suffered a miscarriage one day before a scheduled concert in Los Angeles.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔."

Later, while appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Jessie opened up with more details about the tragic moment, saying she woke up one morning "and I was like, 'Oh, I don't feel right.'"

"I still had very intense nausea, [but] I just knew something wasn’t the same," she added.

Jessie J, who in the past has been open about her fertility issues, had previously said she decided to have a baby on her own. It's unclear if she chose that same path this time around.

Whatever the case, congrats!