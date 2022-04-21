Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Son Billy's 5th Birthday With Gratitude for His Life-Saving Medical Care

It's Billy's birthday! Jimmy Kimmel took to Instagram on Thursday with a tribute to his youngest child with wife Molly McNearney, son Billy, for his special day.

"Happy 5th birthday to our little nut," Kimmel wrote before referencing the life-saving care the youngster received shortly after he was born. "We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy's life and to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything. Please support families who need medical care. Link in bio."

For his post, Kimmel shared a photo of Billy smiling in front of a pint-sized plain shortcake, complete with three lit candles. Among the well-wishers on Instagram was the account for Children's Hospital L.A., which commented, "Happy birthday Billy!! ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂."

It's hard to believe it's already been five years since the late-night host tearfully shared in a now-viral monologue that his son had been born with a heart defect and underwent open-heart surgery at three days old.

Over the years, Kimmel has echoed his gratitude to all those involved in his medical care in every post commemorating Billy's birthday since he was born.

"It definitely has made me appreciate my life more," Kimmel told ET in 2018 of Billy's health scare, ahead of hosting the Oscars. "It also puts things in perspective."