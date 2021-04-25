Joe Alwyn Wins a GRAMMY for His Work on Girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'Folklore'

Joe Alwyn is a GRAMMY winner! The 30-year-old actor won his first GRAMMY award for his contributions to girlfriend Taylor Swift's 2020 album, Folklore.

Fans discovered Alwyn's massive win when they noticed his name had been added to the GRAMMY Awards website. Alwyn won the gramophone trophy as part of Swift's Album of the Year victory, which was also shared with producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, as well as several engineers and mixers.

Alwyn, who's been dating Swift since 2016, co-wrote two songs, "Exile" and "Betty," on folklore. The actor also co-produced those songs, as well as "My Tears Ricochet," "August," "This Is Me Trying" and "Illicit Affairs."

Alwyn was first credited on Folklore under the pseudonym William Bowery. Fans suspected his involvement when they recalled pics of Alwyn and Swift at New York's Bowery Hotel, and discovered that the actor is a descendent of an English composer and musician named William Alwyn.

Swift confirmed Alwyn's pseudonym in her Disney+ concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

"There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity. He's not a real person," Swift told collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff in the film. "... William Bowery is Joe, as we know. And Joe, Joe plays piano beautifully, and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things."

In the film, Swift noted that quarantine is to thank for her and Alwyn's decision to team up.

"It was a step that we would never have taken because why would we have ever written a song together?" she said. "... I came in and I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, so could we just, because we're in quarantine and there's nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it's like if we write this song together?'"

When Swift took home the Album of the Year award last month, she mentioned Alwyn in her acceptance speech, stating that he's the "first person that I play every single song that I write."

"I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said of her beau.

Following the big win, a source told ET that Swift and Alwyn are "very happy together," adding that "Taylor is so appreciative to have Joe in her life."