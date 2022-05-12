Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers' Purity Rings

Joe Jonas always knows how to make his fans laugh. The 32-year-old singer shared a hilarious video on Wednesday, poking fun at the purity rings he and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, all famously wore as teenagers.

Joe added a photo of the brothers from their younger years to a video posted by TikTok user @jurassicah, which shows a group of people asking the camera, "Are you a virgin?"

"Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years," he wrote alongside the clip, referring to all of the media attention they got for wearing the rings which symbolized their once-decision to abstain from sex until marriage.

At the end of the video, a current picture of Joe smirking pops up, adding to the hilarity of the clip. Joe also tagged Nick, Kevin, and the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account.

While it's been years since the brothers have sported the rings -- with all of them now married with children -- the topic still comes up often for them. In November 2021, it was Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, who poked fun at him for it during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

"No, the rings weren’t a good idea," Sophie quipped. "Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example."

The 26-year-old actress went on to make a NSFW joke about her husband. "Look, Joe wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two."

Joe isn't the only brother who has opened up about the rings they once chose to wear. During a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Nick took a more serious approach and spoke candidly about how the jewelry changed his views on sex.

"The values behind the idea of understanding what sex is, and what it means, are incredibly important," he explained. "When I have children, I'll make sure they understand the importance of sex, and consent, and all the things that are important."

Nick added, "What's discouraging about that chapter of our life is that at 13 or 14 my sex life was being discussed. It was very tough to digest it in real time, trying to understand what it was going to mean to me, and what I wanted my choices to be, while having the media speaking about a 13-year-old's sex life. I don't know if it would fly in this day and age. Very strange."