Joe Jonas Posts TikTok of Home Life With Sophie Turner

New parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are enjoying their time at home. The 31-year-old Jonas Brothers singer took to TikTok on Thursday to share a video of himself and his wife grooving to "Pegao" by Omega.

In the cute clip, the couple looked casual and comfy while snuggled up on the couch and nodding their heads along with the track.

The post comes less than two months after Jonas and Turner, 24, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Willa.

Following Willa's birth, a source told ET that the new parents were "over the moon" about the arrival of their daughter.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends," the source said. "With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Shortly thereafter, another source told ET that "the couple's bond has gotten even stronger since the addition of their daughter."

"The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together," the source said.

