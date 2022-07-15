Joe Jonas Shares His Love Story With Sophie Turner in Personal Photos and Videos

Joe Jonas took a stroll down memory lane on Friday, posting a montage video of his romance with Sophie Turner. The sweet tribute comes just a few days after ET confirmed the birth of the couple's second child, a baby girl.

"Started from the bottom now we're here…" Jonas captioned his video, which features clips of Turner at a restaurant and mid-hug with him in bed before cutting to several stills and video clips of their 2019 wedding. The montage is set to "Got Me Good," Jonas' newest song with his band, DNCE. "I want to see your ❤️ story," he finished the post.



Turner and Jonas are notoriously private when it comes to their family, which makes this post extra special. It wasn't until she was well into her second pregnancy that Turner announced she was expecting for ELLE UK's June issue. The new baby arrived just in time for her big sister, Willa's, upcoming second birthday on July 22.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner said in the June feature. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Turner went on to tell the magazine why it's important for her and Jonas to keep their family life private.

"Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers," she explained. "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."

In March, a source told ET that Jonas and Turner were beyond excited to learn that Willa was going to be a big sister.

"Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child," the source shared. "They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family. The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy."