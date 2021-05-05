Joe Jonas Shares the Biggest Lesson He's Learned as a Father and It's Very Relatable

Joe Jonas has learned to appreciate an unexpected thing since becoming a dad. During an interview on Tuesday's episode of CBS This Morning, the 31-year-old Jonas Brothers singer revealed the biggest lesson he learned since he and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter, Willa, last July.

"Naps are nice," he quipped. "All around."

Jonas also gushed over his "gorgeous" 9-month-old daughter, and shared the major upside of quarantine due to COVID-19.

"It's been amazing. It's been forced time at home," he said. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

"I'm so thankful and grateful," he added.

The couple has largely kept mum about all things parenthood related, though Turner, 25, has shared throwback snaps of her pregnancy since giving birth.

After becoming parents last year, a source told ET that Jonas and Turner's bond "has gotten even stronger."

"The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together," the source said.

