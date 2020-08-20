Joe Jonas Shows Off New Blonde Hair

Joe Jonas is rocking a new 'do! The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram Story to show off his updated hairstyle, a platinum blonde buzz cut.

The Jonas Brothers singer, wearing a black T-shirt, raises his still-dark eyebrows in the selfie, as he debuts his new cut and color.

The pic comes after Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, together.

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Following Willa's arrival, a source told ET that Jonas and Turner's connection has only gotten stronger.

"Sophie and Joe have named their daughter Willa. The couple's bond has gotten even stronger since the addition of their daughter," the source said. "Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter."

"The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together," the source added.

