'Joe vs Carole' Trailer Sees Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell Battling It Out

The eight-part limited series centers on the ongoing personal and legal fight between Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, and Exotic, who breeds big cats for profit. After learning about his Oklahoma park, she’s determined to shut it down. But doing so incites a quickly escalating and dangerous rivalry that eventually captures the attention of America.

“Joe vs Carole is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell,” showrunner Etan Frankel says in a statement.

He adds, “I hope that when people watch Joe vs Carole just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

And based on the trailer, the true-crime series looks to peel back all the layers on Exotic and Baskin and present their captivating story in an unexpected way. Rounding out the cast is Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado as well as Brian Van Holt, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters and David Wenham.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Mitchell’s role as Exotic, the actor previously told ET, “Joe is the exact same age as me and lived in a lot of the same areas I lived in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas. So, I kinda know a little bit about him, and I know about the kind of gay guy who, like, probably got picked on in middle school, but then was like, 'F**k you, I'm gonna be more of a f**king redneck than you are! I'm gonna take your goddamn male oppressor to the limit of the natural conclusion -- as a murderer!”

All eight episodes of Joe vs Carole are available to stream starting March 3 on Peacock.