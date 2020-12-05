John Boyega Gets a 'Talking To' From His Mom About Secret Chest Tattoo

John Boyega has faced down some of the most powerful Jedi in the universe, but even he's not above a scolding from his mom!

The Star Wars star took to Twitter with a bit of a meltdown on Tuesday, sharing with fans that his mother had somehow found out about a chest tattoo he had been keeping secret from her.

"Nah my mum said Adedayo. Call me," Boyega shared, with a nervous Kermit the Frog gif. "Nah why am I hearing that Jumanji drumming!"

The 28-year-old actor shared some hilarious responses to memes fans had posted, noting that his sisters were also laughing at him for the dressing down.

"Nah the talking to I just got..... she asked if I’m trying to be like DAVI BECKAM," he relayed to fans after the conversation. "David Beckham tatts are a no no for a Christian Nigerian mum with tribal marks bro."

"I think I’m in the green but my sister said something important," he added. "Zeus himself....my dad.... hasn’t said a word."

However, the family turmoil ended with a bit of a twist, as Boyega shared that one of his sisters was also planning on getting a tattoo.

"Wait wait wait!!!Plot twist!!!! My mum called my sister to share intel and my sis grace said 'I’m getting one too,'" he tweeted, before sharing a gif from the Malcolm in the Middle opening credits of the brothers sinking to the bottom of a pool: "Me and my sister right now it was nice knowing you all. Have a good night. I actually gotta handle this byeeee!"

Here's hoping Boyega still has some parental goodwill saved up from buying his folks a house after landing his big role in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, which he dished to ET about back in 2017.

"I bought my mom and dad a house! I mean, that's a way to do it," he said when asked about his biggest "rock star" purchase since becoming a household name. "You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen. So that's what I did."

