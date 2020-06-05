John Cena, Drew Brees and More Sports Stars Team Up to Honor Healthcare Workers on National Nurses Day

Sports stars across the country are celebrating the healthcare heroes who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of National Nurses Day, John Cena teamed up with Drew Brees, Breanna Stewart, Wayne Gretzky, DeAndre Hopkins and more stars from the world of sports to film a heartwarming video for The Real Heroes Project. Fourteen professional sports leagues helped announced the new initiative on Wednesday, created to recognize and celebrate our nation's healthcare professionals.

"Join the world of sports this Wednesday on National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us," Cena explained via Twitter. "Create your own 'jersey' in their honor and tag your post with #TheRealHeroes to help cheer your hero on!"

Throughout the video, set to Beyonce's "Halo," each athlete places tape over the moniker on their jersey and writes over it the name of a nurse, doctor or essential worker who they'd like to personally thank for helping their community amid the global coronavirus crisis.

"The world of sports thanks you for reminding us what it means to be great," text at the end of the video states. "Thank a hero of your own. #TheRealHeroes."

Shortly after the video went live, other sports stars and fans joined in, posting pics and heartfelt messages on social media. See their sweet posts below:

In more Good News, Cena made a surprise visit over the weekend to 7-year-old David Castle from Odessa, Florida, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

The WWE star went to Castle's home wearing gloves and a mask to meet with the boy and his family, thanks to an arrangement through Pasco County Fire Rescue, WFLA reports.

The outlet also states that Cena brought plenty of gifts for Castle, including a pair of WWE championship belts, a hat, armbands, autographed shirts and a bobblehead.

