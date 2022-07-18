John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh Celebrate Marriage With Second Wedding in Vancouver

It's "I Do" round two for John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh!

A source confirmed to ET that the couple celebrated with a second wedding at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver on Saturday, nearly two years after they first tied the knot at the attorney's office in Tampa, Florida.



"They had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Georgia Hotel," the source described. Before the main event, they enjoyed a rehearsal dinner at the Vancouver Club on Friday evening and spent the days leading up to the wedding visiting the bride's favorite spots, including Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House and doughnut shop Honey's, per the source.

According to a photo shared online, Cena looked dapper in a blue suit while Shariatzadeh wore an embellished gown with a scoop back.

Congratulations! You two are beautiful together. Here's to many more happy years. 💕 https://t.co/GskB2JNW9K pic.twitter.com/mvHrB5gEdT — 🌸Silvervale🌸 VSHOJO (@_Silvervale_) July 18, 2022

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first romantically linked in March of 2020, as they were seen holding hands while out and about in Vancouver, where Cena filmed his movie, Playing With Fire.

At the October 2019 premiere of Playing With Fire, Cena gushed about having Shariatzadeh by his side.

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," Cena told ET. "What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."