John Krasinski Responds to Amy Schumer's Joke About His Marriage to Emily Blunt

John Krasinski is reacting to Amy Schumer's joke about his marriage to Emily Blunt.

Over the weekend, Schumer shared her own personal review of A Quiet Place Part II, which Krasinski and Blunt star in as Lee and Evelyn Abbott, respectively. The two tied the knot in 2010 and share two children together, Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7.

"I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!" Schumer wrote in a since-deleted post shared to Instagram. "I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend."

After seeing the post, Krasinski commented, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

Speaking to ET about A Quiet Place Part II last month, Krasinski marveled over Blunt's performance in the sequel to the 2018 horror film. He admitted they were both "really nervous" about working alongside one another during the first movie.

"I mean, the truth is she's the greatest collaborator I've ever worked with," he gushed. "There's a lot of unknowns. [Before the first A Quiet Place], we've never worked together, even though we're in the same business. This business is a bit like being on separate islands. She goes to do a movie and I never really meet that crew or see her performance."

"To actually be there when she's doing what she's doing, I was just blown away and in awe. So in the second movie it was no more nerves. It was just all celebration," he continued. "She's the type of actress who can deliver that intensive performance and then ask you what they have at the [craft services table]. If you're able, and if you're talented enough to switch it on and off like that, you make my job easy."

A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters now. Hear more in the video below.