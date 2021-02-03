John Legend Jokes Wife Chrissy Teigen Started 'Cursing a Lot' After Joe Biden Unfollowed Her on Twitter

John Legend is joking about how his wife's behavior changed after an important person unfollowed her on Twitter.

The 35-year-old model had first asked the new president to follow her on the platform since she was blocked when it was President Donald Trump's account, but quickly changed course.

"Chrissy prompted him to [follow her] because she said the last president blocked her, and wouldn't it be so cool if Joe Biden actually followed her. Not just not blocked her, but actually followed her," Legend, who performed at Biden's inauguration, explained. "He did it."

"She regretted that decision because every tweet she was about to tweet, she was like, 'Oh no, the president is gonna see this,'" he continued. "So she started really holding back, censoring the Chrissy that we know and love."

The model eventually asked to be unfollowed, a request Biden fulfilled.

"She had to ask President Biden to unfollow her, so she could be herself again," Legend joked. "And then she just started cursing a lot afterwards, just to release all this pent up energy that she was holding back."

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

During the interview, Legend also spoke about his and Teigen's kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, revealing that Luna's favorite singers are Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, while one of Miles' choices is a little closer to home.

"Miles' main picks are the Frozen soundtrack and daddy," Legend sweetly shared. "Miles is still requesting my albums. He really likes 'I do' from my Bigger Love album and he also loves the Christmas album. He'll listen to my Christmas album all year round."

