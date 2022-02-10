John Mayer Says He's Working on a Song for Bob Saget

John Mayer is putting his love for his late friend, Bob Saget, into a song. The 44-year-old musician was interviewed by his pal, Andy Cohen, for a Q&A connected to Mayer's Small Stage Series Concert for SiriusXM.

In the discussion, Cohen asked Mayer about the loss of Saget, who died unexpectedly last month of accidental head trauma at the age of 65. Mayer revealed that he's slowly been working on a song for Saget, thinking about things to add to it as he goes through his daily life.

"I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob," Mayer explained. "I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it."

Mayer added that the theme of the track is "discovering the depth of love."

"You just discover what is more to be loved in this lifetime and that was Bob's whole thing," Mayer explained. "Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, 'I love you too.' And he engendered that relationship with us. I would not have said it to him as much if he had not said it to me first repeatedly."

Mayer feels grateful to have a realistic idea of what he meant to Saget prior to his death and what Saget meant to him.

"I loved that guy so much. That one was just no question. There are some times when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, 'What's my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset?'" Mayer said. "That one was right over me. That was someone that everyone knew, that in real time was like, this is one of my favorite people in the galaxy, and I'm proud of this relationship."

Mayer said that his ability to say the sentence, "I just loved him so much" without tearing up is a "test of healing."

"Grief gets in the way. I remember in the worst of it, just being like, 'I just want to see Bob. Grief, get out of here. I just want to commiserate,'" he recalled. "You're able to when you can talk about it without getting upset."

Mayer has honored Saget many times since his death. He paid for a private plane to fly the late Full House star's body home from Florida, and personally went with Jeff Ross to pick up Saget's car from the airport.